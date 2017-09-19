Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Lil Wayne is a known sports super fan. He peppers his lyrics with references to athletes, coaches, and even owners of major sports franchises, he’s seen front row at many an event, and he hangs out with athletes who love his music. He even raps with some of them, like the Portland Trailblazers’ guard Damian Lillard.

So, apologies for mixing metaphors here, but for NFL Network to get him to sing along to a football-themed riff on the Friends theme song is kind of a home run. He’s been in the studio working on new music since his seizure scare a few weeks ago, but I don’t think anyone expected anything like this.

The quick clip begins with a great pump fake, giving Wayne a pounding beat before abruptly switching to the guitar intro of the popular long-running sitcom, to the rapper’s obvious confusion. In short order, however, he’s bopping along to the catchy tune, which replaces iconic lyrics “I’ll be there for you” with “Don’t go oh and two,” which leads me to believe NFL Network only planned on using this promo for the current week, giving me hope they’ve got a bunch more of these in the stash.