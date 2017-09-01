Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been an eventful week for the Ball family. The youngest brother LaMelo received a signature sneaker from the family brand Big Baller Brand — NCAA eligibility be damned — and the family finally launched their reality show Ball In The Family. The series provides a fun look at the family, and may help some viewers who are turned off by their always vocal father see the Balls in another light.

While LaVar Ball is usually the source of controversy in the family, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has stirred the pot here and there as well, and when he does it usually has something to do with rap music. Last month, Lonzo sparked some outrage when he tweeted that he enjoyed 21 Savage’s new album Issa Album more than Jay-Z’s 4:44. Before that, his Top 5 rappers of all-time got a similar reaction, and he’s even rapped on a few tracks himself, to mixed reviews. Now, he’s lighting the powder keg again in the first episode of Ball In The Family, calling the legendary Nas outdated and proclaiming Migos and Future “real hip-hop.”

During a trip to New York, someone off-camera says they’re going to get Lonzo to listen to some “real hip-hop,” to which he replies “That’s not gonna happen.” Then he piles on, saying “Y’all outdated man. Don’t nobody listens to Nas no more.” Finally he adds “Real hip-hop is Migos and Future,” while mimicking the stop and go flow of the day.

Surely this opinion won’t appease some older NBA and Lakers fans, but at just 19 years old this is about what you’d expect from Zo. Check out Zo’s comments at about the 9-minute mark of the first episode of Ball In The Family below.