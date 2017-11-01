Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven, a little girl with a hidden past and a dark secret. In real life, it’s no secret that Brown loves hip-hop and appears to have a knack for rapping. In a previous appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the precocious teen actress impressed by perfectly performing Nicki Minaj’s star-making verse from Kanye West’s “Monster.”

When she returned to The Tonight Show last night to talk about Stranger Things season two, she actually hit the stage to perform an original rap summing up the plot of the first season, and it’s actually pretty decent.

With Jimmy as her hoodie-clad hype man and house band The Roots providing the beat, Brown adopted a reasonable facsimile of the flow from Cardi B’s monstrous hit “Bodak Yellow” (a flow which Cardi admits to borrowing herself from Kodak Black’s “No Flockin'”) to deliver some pretty clever lines about Eleven’s nosebleeds and the other protagonists’ affinity for Dungeons & Dragons.

It’s a cute moment and a surprisingly adept performance, plus a nice recap of the new season. Needless to say, there are spoilers, so if you haven’t watched season one of Stranger Things, maybe bookmark it and come back in eight hours so you don’t have the show of the season ruined for you by a child actor moonlighting as a child rapper.