‘Stranger Things’ Eleven Channels Cardi B For A Ferocious Rap Recap Of Season One

#Stranger Things #The Roots #The Tonight Show #Jimmy Fallon
Hip-Hop Editor
11.01.17

In Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven, a little girl with a hidden past and a dark secret. In real life, it’s no secret that Brown loves hip-hop and appears to have a knack for rapping. In a previous appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the precocious teen actress impressed by perfectly performing Nicki Minaj’s star-making verse from Kanye West’s “Monster.”

When she returned to The Tonight Show last night to talk about Stranger Things season two, she actually hit the stage to perform an original rap summing up the plot of the first season, and it’s actually pretty decent.

With Jimmy as her hoodie-clad hype man and house band The Roots providing the beat, Brown adopted a reasonable facsimile of the flow from Cardi B’s monstrous hit “Bodak Yellow” (a flow which Cardi admits to borrowing herself from Kodak Black’s “No Flockin'”) to deliver some pretty clever lines about Eleven’s nosebleeds and the other protagonists’ affinity for Dungeons & Dragons.

It’s a cute moment and a surprisingly adept performance, plus a nice recap of the new season. Needless to say, there are spoilers, so if you haven’t watched season one of Stranger Things, maybe bookmark it and come back in eight hours so you don’t have the show of the season ruined for you by a child actor moonlighting as a child rapper.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things#The Roots#The Tonight Show#Jimmy Fallon
TAGSElevenjimmy fallonMILLIE BOBBY BROWNStranger ThingsTHE ROOTSTHE TONIGHT SHOW

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 hours ago
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP