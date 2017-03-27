All Ima say is YIKES. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:44am PDT

Nicki Minaj has been in the spotlight for a number of things lately — her beef with Remy Ma for one thing, and her recent dramatic breakup with her rebound-as-boyfriend Meek Mill for another. Oh, and then there’s the Young Money reunion and her record-breaking response to the Remy Ma beef. Keeping up?

So, early this morning when she Instagrammed herself in the studio with 2 Chainz it sent her fans into a tizzy over what the purpose of the post was it. Was it to get back at Meek Mill for reportedly cheating on her? Is this a potential new flame for Nick? Or is there another fire diss track on the way from the Minaj and the-artist-formerly-known-as-Tity-Boi?

The caption may give us something of a hint: “All Ima say is YIKES. 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Nicki wrote. This suggest, of course, fire bars, and their location does seem to be in Nicki’s studio — not the hot pink neon Nicki sign above. 2 Chainz is off a recent hot streak of his own, showing up on Drake’s More Life for some bars on “Sacrifices” and Migos’ Culture on one of the album’s standouts “Deadz,” which got a dark and luxurious video back in February. Here’s hoping we get the track soon, if that’s what’s in store — and that fans stop shipping Nicki and 2 Chainz just because she’s single.