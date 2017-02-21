Porter Ray is a Seattle rapper who has long been heralded in local circles, but is just now breaking through in the national mainstream via his much-anticipated debut album Watercolor in early March. Today we’re premiering the third single off the record, “Lightro [Looking For The Light],” which features Stas THEE Boss of THEESatisfacton. Over a wafting cloud of synthy production Ray tackles the grimness of death and the fleeting nature of life, before the track bleeds into Stas’ starlit harmonies. Listen above, but while you listen, read more of Ray’s fascinating backstory.

After signing with local indie heavyweights Sub Pop Records — known for working the experimental rappers like Clipping., Shabazz Palaces, etc — Ray released the 2015 EP Nightfall, a collection of tracks made during the recording process for Watercolor, and last summer’s collaborative Electric Rain EP, which he recorded with producer Tele Fresco.

Specifically, it was Ishmael Butler of Shabazz and Digable Planets who was drawn to Ray’s woozy, eclectic production style and quick-lip rapping, and enthusiastically brought him into the Sub Pop fold. That kind of co-sign can be a lot to live up to, but considering Ray got started long before that, he easily shouldered the mantle. Ray had already self-released a number of projects on his own via Bandcamp — even before his last couple of EPs — and the new label deal gave his pre-established artistic confidence the platform it needed to build momentum.