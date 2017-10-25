Getty Image

For most, Drake was very clear about his target last year when he unfurled a few pointed bars at an unnamed rapper he’d clearly grown tired of. “But really it’s you with all the drug dealer stories that’s gotta stop though,” he rapped on the subdued track “Two Birds One Stone.” He wasn’t done there though, adding “You made a couple chops and now you think you Chapo.” For just about everybody who listened, it was assumed the scathing bars were meant for one of the 6 God’s oldest foes: Pusha T.

Except for Push.

It’s been exactly one year since Drake dropped “Two Birds” like a thief in the night on his OVO Sound radio show, and in that entire year Push hasn’t responded on record. Not even once. In fact, the only time he addressed the song at all, he told Complex the song couldn’t possibly be about him and that he was “not speaking to (Drake) at all” and “It ain’t real if it’s about me.”

Never mind that Drake essentially confirmed that he’d taken aim at Push a day later, the GOOD Music CEO had simply decided it wasn’t and that was that. It was disappointing, to say the least, because everybody was waiting for the heavyweight clash to truly test Drake’s mettle, and it seemed like Pusha was the perfect opponent to do just that. Then, somehow, it was all over before it ever really even started.

His reaction was odd, to say the least. The court of public opinion had decided Drake dissed him, and now it was presented to him and he still chose to ignore it, even after years of working hard to goad Drake into this exact fight. Push had been poking and prodding Drake’s boss Lil Wayne for a decade, and for years Drake had become collateral damage.