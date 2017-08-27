Snoop Dogg Had An Ecstatic, NSFW Reaction To Floyd Mayweather’s Knockout Win Over Conor McGregor

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Snoop Dogg #Floyd Mayweather
Contributing Writer
08.27.17

Getty Image

It finally happened, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor stepped into the ring for an actual boxing match, and while the result was predictable it still made for an entertaining match. Floyd ultimately stopped McGregor in the 10th round, after Conor tired out and simply could not stay on his feet anymore. After Floyd battered Conor with 11 unanswered punches the ref finally stepped in and called the fight, giving Mayweather the TKO victory.

One person who especially enjoyed the fight and the result was Snoop Dogg, clearly a big fan of Floyd. Snoop hopping onto Instagram to share his feelings after a big sporting event — or a random Steelers game — is nothing new, but Snoop added a couple of extra cuss words to his latest rant.

“The mothafucking champ, 50-0,” Snoop yelled into the camera elatedly before adding “F*ck that mothaf*cker Conor McGregor.” Snoop’s vulgar and loud outburst continued, and eventually he taunted Conor again, saying “That’s what you get for coming to a mothaf*ckin gang fight with a butter knife.”

Snoop wrapped the video up by asking Floyd where the afterparty was, and his reactions throughout the night were hilarious in general, but he clearly saved the best for last when he reacted to Floyd’s resounding victory.

Check out Snoop’s NSFW reaction to Floyd beating Conor McGregor below.

50. 0

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Snoop Dogg#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightSnoop Dogg

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP