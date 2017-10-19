Young Thug’s Knitted Sweater Is The Star Of His Countrified ‘Family Don’t Matter’ Video

10.19.17 1 hour ago

When Young Thug first announced his latest album Beautiful Thugger Girls, he coined it a “singing album” with some involvement from Drake. When he gave the first glimpse of the album it featured some country elements, which was enough for his fans to start calling him the greatest country artist ever, and all of that came from a listen to one song, “Family Don’t Matter” featuring Millie Go Lightly. Well, months later, Thug is capitalizing on all of that with a countrified video for the track, full of horses and barns but nothing owns the video quite like his immaculate knitted turtleneck sweater.

It’s a nice, subtle return to music for Thug, who has mostly made the news lately because of his love life. But now, with rumors surfacing that Thug has an album with Future on the way, it’s the perfect time to get back to music and get out the gossip cycle.

Since Thugger Girls, Thug also dropped the Young Martha LP with DJ Carnage, but it was just four songs and not nearly enough to satisfy his demanding fanbase. Thug has mastered the art of making every release count, no matter the sales numbers, but a collaboration with Future — fresh off a pair of No. 1 albums — might be just what he needs to get the numbers boost to match his online relevance.

Around The Web

TAGSEasy Breezy Beautiful Thugger GirlsYOUNG THUG

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP