When Young Thug first announced his latest album Beautiful Thugger Girls, he coined it a “singing album” with some involvement from Drake. When he gave the first glimpse of the album it featured some country elements, which was enough for his fans to start calling him the greatest country artist ever, and all of that came from a listen to one song, “Family Don’t Matter” featuring Millie Go Lightly. Well, months later, Thug is capitalizing on all of that with a countrified video for the track, full of horses and barns but nothing owns the video quite like his immaculate knitted turtleneck sweater.

It’s a nice, subtle return to music for Thug, who has mostly made the news lately because of his love life. But now, with rumors surfacing that Thug has an album with Future on the way, it’s the perfect time to get back to music and get out the gossip cycle.

Since Thugger Girls, Thug also dropped the Young Martha LP with DJ Carnage, but it was just four songs and not nearly enough to satisfy his demanding fanbase. Thug has mastered the art of making every release count, no matter the sales numbers, but a collaboration with Future — fresh off a pair of No. 1 albums — might be just what he needs to get the numbers boost to match his online relevance.