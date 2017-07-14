Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The folks at Bad Lip Reading are back and they’re taking a shot at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour currently setting the world on fire with their WWE antics and questionable behavior. The best part of all this? Nothing of value was lost switching out the actual smack talk and replacing it with Bad Lip Reading smack like “You’re like my adult big baby and I’m going to give you a nap!”

Other great lines include:

“You afraid you’re gonna squirt?”

“You could never touch my dancing robe either!”

“Let’s go out sometime, cuz I wanna buy you a cat.”

Mayweather and McGregor are set to fight on August 26th in a boxing match few give McGregor a chance of winning. It’s not that he’s not a legit fighter … he’s just taking on one of the best defensive boxers in the history of the sport under Marquess de Queensberry rules. That means no kicking, elbowing, heck … Conor isn’t even allowed to throw spinning backfists or any other fun Tekken style attacks.

That being said, there are some advantages he has coming into the fight, like youth and power. Mayweather is 40 years old and has been retired for two years, living the kind of easy life hundreds of millions of dollars gets you. There’s also a decent chance he’s coming back not because he feels great and ready to fight but because the IRS is coming after him for $22 million in back taxes.

It all makes for a compelling spectacle that may or may not pay off in the ring. But one thing these Word Tour stops (and the Bad Lip Readings that come with them, bonus!) are showing is the hype leading up to the fight is guaranteed entertainment.