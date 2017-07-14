The Mayweather Vs. McGregor World Tour Gets The ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Treatment

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
07.14.17

The folks at Bad Lip Reading are back and they’re taking a shot at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour currently setting the world on fire with their WWE antics and questionable behavior. The best part of all this? Nothing of value was lost switching out the actual smack talk and replacing it with Bad Lip Reading smack like “You’re like my adult big baby and I’m going to give you a nap!”

Other great lines include:

“You afraid you’re gonna squirt?”

“You could never touch my dancing robe either!”

“Let’s go out sometime, cuz I wanna buy you a cat.”

Mayweather and McGregor are set to fight on August 26th in a boxing match few give McGregor a chance of winning. It’s not that he’s not a legit fighter … he’s just taking on one of the best defensive boxers in the history of the sport under Marquess de Queensberry rules. That means no kicking, elbowing, heck … Conor isn’t even allowed to throw spinning backfists or any other fun Tekken style attacks.

That being said, there are some advantages he has coming into the fight, like youth and power. Mayweather is 40 years old and has been retired for two years, living the kind of easy life hundreds of millions of dollars gets you. There’s also a decent chance he’s coming back not because he feels great and ready to fight but because the IRS is coming after him for $22 million in back taxes.

It all makes for a compelling spectacle that may or may not pay off in the ring. But one thing these Word Tour stops (and the Bad Lip Readings that come with them, bonus!) are showing is the hype leading up to the fight is guaranteed entertainment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSBAD LIP READINGCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP