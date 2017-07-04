Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The incident between Cris Cyborg and Angela Magana has gone down in MMA infamy. Here you had the most feared female fighter on the planet, someone who cuts massive weight to even make her weight class of 145 pounds, throwing down and slugging Angela Magana, someone who probably weighed at least 30 pounds less than her at a UFC employee outing.

Nevermind the fact that Magana was mocking Cyborg incessantly on Twitter, you just don’t resort to violence, but sometimes fighters gonna fight, even if Chris Weidman is trying to break you up.

On the MMA Hour, Weidman recounted trying to interject himself between the two ladies before Cyborg shut him down and took out Magana.

“I came in like, ‘C’mon, guys, let’s calm it down,’ and as soon (as I did that) ‘Cyborg’ just stops screaming at Magana, looks at me and says, ‘Don’t touch me.’ “I was like, ‘Alright, I’m good!’” “So I backed up and then within a second (Cyborg) takes her hand and cracks Magana. Magana did a little shaky leg thing and right away she got teary-eyed. At least from what I heard, right away she started to say, ‘I’m calling the cops’.

Vegas police will probably be interested in the next part, which will likely see the light of day through a FOICA request eventually: