We knew the press conferences were going to be wild, but things officially went off the rails in day two of the Mayweather-McGregor World Tour. Toronto was firmly behind McGregor, who is utterly dominating the trash talk up until this point. Starting off, Floyd made McGregor wait, which meant Conor would take the mic and refuse to give it up, talking constant trash (a day after getting into it with Floyd Sr.) which was punctuated by a dig on Mayweather’s mystical book bag full of money.

“Why do you have a bookbag, you can’t even read?!” McGregor screamed into Mayweather’s face, who didn’t blink.