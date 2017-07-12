The Mayweather-McGregor World Tour Went Off The Rails On Day 2 With Backpacks And Irish Flags Being Stolen

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
07.12.17 1 hour ago

We knew the press conferences were going to be wild, but things officially went off the rails in day two of the Mayweather-McGregor World Tour. Toronto was firmly behind McGregor, who is utterly dominating the trash talk up until this point. Starting off, Floyd made McGregor wait, which meant Conor would take the mic and refuse to give it up, talking constant trash (a day after getting into it with Floyd Sr.) which was punctuated by a dig on Mayweather’s mystical book bag full of money.

“Why do you have a bookbag, you can’t even read?!” McGregor screamed into Mayweather’s face, who didn’t blink.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP