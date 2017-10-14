"Zero 😎Fucks" 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽#DefendorVacate MF'er 😎🖕🏽#TonyFergusonMMA SnapJitsu™ #SnapDownCity This Is My Mat. A post shared by @TonyFergusonxt (@tonyfergusonxt) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

Tony Ferguson is the interim UFC lightweight champion now, and with that belt comes the responsibility to unify his lightweight title with Conor McGregor’s. It’s been nearly a year since McGregor knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become the first simultaneous dual-weight champion in UFC history, and nearly two since he knocked out Jose Aldo to win the featherweight strap. He has yet to defend his belts, choosing to drop the 145 title.

After raking in a cool nine-figure payday for losing to Floyd Mayweather, McGregor is weighing his options, with most in his camp, and reportedly Mystic Mac himself, wanting to finish the trilogy with Nate Diaz before he gets to work with Ferguson or anyone else that may hold the belt in the near future. The Diaz fight is what most fans want, and there’s still lightning left in that bottle after a 2016 dominated by their feud. But Ferguson is who McGregor should fight for the sake of the sport, and to a lesser degree, McGregor’s championship integrity. In his career, he’s won four titles and has never defended one of them.

Now Ferguson is campaigning for their unification bout by using a low-budget video filled with Grand Theft Auto photoshops. It’s fun, but like anything Ferguson does, a little dorky and like he’s trying too hard to be something he’s not. Ferguson is a brilliant fighter, a cringe-y sh*t talker. Take the above video, then compare it to McGregor’s acknowledgment of Ferguson’s existence.