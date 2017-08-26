



UFC megastar and would-be Balboa Conor McGregor is not only “Notorious” by reputation, but so are the legions of diehards that trek out from Ireland to will their hero to victory. They’re a passionate lot and (to put it politely) they’re not shy about how they show their support for their hero. The latest example of this bubbled up during the build to tonight’s fight. Or if you’re reading this later: Tonight’s massacre or improbable upset.

Fight Hub TV has shared a video of their assorted interactions with McGregor die-hards ahead of his bout versus boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. McGregor’s fans were more than happy to live up to their rowdy and refreshed reputation and outnumber Floyd fans in the clip. If you like your boxing hype videos stuffed with partying Irish fight fans chanting and a complete disregard for the expected outcome, this should more than do the trick.

“His tiny peanut head will be crushed!” insists a McGregor true believer on Mayweather’s chances. “He’s going to add it to his collection of skulls on his mantlepiece.”

As excitement grows for this formerly unthinkable contest, UFC prez Dana White has been happy to put his own trash talk into the mix. BJPenn.com has placed a spotlight on this decidedly on-brand Dana video.

“F*ck the Mayweathers!” exclaims White in a snippet taken by filming fans.



After the outcome of tonight’s fight, one side will have far more reason to boast than the other. Mind you, this is boxing, so who knows what the hell’s going to happen. Well, aside from everyone involved making a ridiculous amount of money.

(Via Fight Hub TV)