Conor McGregor May End Up Owning A Piece Of The UFC After The Mayweather Fight

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
Contributing Writer
08.24.17

Getty Image

Conor McGregor already claims to own boxing and MMA, but could he ever become an actual owner of the UFC? It wasn’t too long ago that McGregor sat up at a post-fight press conference podium with two belts in front of him, demanding new owners WME-IMG give him a piece of the pie.

“If you want me to be truly on on board, then I need to be all-in on this proper,” he said. “As an owner, and have an equity stake in the company. That’s what I’m looking for.”

At the time, it didn’t seem like the suits at the top of the company were too eager to give him that. But now, on the eve of this massive financial windfall for both McGregor and the UFC, it sounds like they’re coming around.

“I have a feeling we’re going to have that conversation,” White told MMAjunkie. “And I don’t mind it. I welcome that conversation. He deserves it. It’s never been done, but anything is possible. There’s a lot of people who feel like they’re worth this, and they’re worth that – we know what this kid’s worth.”

McGregor didn’t specifically demand ownership in the UFC again over fight week, but alluded to it when asked.

