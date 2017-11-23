Getty Image

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope you’re having a lovely holiday or if grandpa is on about “the globalists” again I hope you’re pounding alternating shots of gravy and whiskey as a means of survival. As is customary around these parts, UPROXX Sports (a division of Standard Oil) is here to provide some daily fantasy football advice worth considering before whipping up your DraftKings or FanDuel DFS lineup.

In the market for advice for traditional league play in Week 12? Pleasant smelling UPROXX gent Jason Nawara has you covered.

This go-around we’re going to look exclusively at Sunday’s slate of games. Let’s hop to it, shall we?

Quarterback

Invest in Russell Wilson: The Seahawks are firmly planted in the heart of injury hell, but that shouldn’t dissuade you from a friendly matchup coming up for Seattle’s pivot. Russell Wilson is coming off a boffo pass/rushing outing versus the Falcons that racked up a glowing 32.9 fantasy points on DraftKings. (Sure, Seattle lost, but they can cram it with walnuts. This is about personal fantasy glory as God intended.) Next up? A clash with the Niners who’ve given up an average of 19.36 fantasy points-per-game this season which is exactly the sort of thing a Seahawks team in need of a playoff chase boost craves. Don’t be scared off by Wilson’s underwhelming outing versus San Francisco in Week 2. Wilson has hit his stride and the semi-desperate Seahawks are coming for blood. And maybe something cute from the gift shop if there’s time.

Avoid Drew Brees: Drew Brees, a quarterback that’s been playing in the NFL since the Coolidge administration, has been enjoying a banner year as the Saints march back to relevance. It’s been fun to watch, but Week 12 could make for some anxious viewing for Saints fans and the nation’s bead industry. New Orleans visits Los Angeles for a late afternoon showdown with the Rams and while Wade Phillips’ L.A. defense won’t be able to completely shut the door on the explosive Saints offense, the Rams appear destined to give Brees fits. L.A. has given 12 passing TDs this season with an equal number of picks to show for it and a Top 5 defense in terms of QB fantasy points stinginess. Brees has had trouble with frustrating defenses this season (see his games against DET, CHI, BUF for evidence), so shelving the Saints veteran as an option in Week 12 seems like the sensible thing to do.

Consider Tyrod Taylor: Can you hear that? It’s the agonized wail of Bills fans still coming to grips with coach Sean McDermott benching Taylor last week to put rookie Nathan Peterman’s future and quite possibly Buffalo’s playoff chances in prime guillotine position. Buffalo sports fans don’t even have the luxury of that familiar emotional numbness anymore, it’s just seeing how the Bills and Sabres can break your heart. On that cheery note, Tyrod Taylor is back, baby! McDermott has put Taylor back in the starter’s role (for now) and Sunday serves up a vulnerable Chiefs defense that has surrendered yards in the air and on the ground to QBs all season. A budget-friendly $5,800 DraftKings salary makes the package all the more enticing.