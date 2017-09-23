Getty Image

Even if he’s currently unemployed at the moment, there aren’t too many more polarizing figures than Colin Kaepernick at the moment. The former 49’ers QB has drawn support from fellow athletes or scathing criticism from figures needing a political boost.

So it shouldn’t be a shock when President Trump decided to take his own shot at Kaepernick during a rally in Alabama. But not before President Trump took a few shots at the NFL’s declining ratings, in which he thought they were due to the excessive penalty flags seen in every NFL game. However, Trump took time during his rally to address the issue of players kneeling during the national anthem.