Stephen A. Smith And Teddy Atlas Melted Down About Cheeseburgers After Mayweather-McGregor

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #ESPN #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather
08.27.17 2 hours ago

ESPN

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s super fight in Las Vegas managed to be more entertaining and compelling than most anyone could have imagined, as Mayweather eventually finished McGregor off with a flurry in the 10th round causing a referee stoppage and a TKO.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and boxing analyst Teddy Atlas were among those that didn’t expect a competitive fight, and afterwards, they argued — as they do — about what kind of fight it was. In their argument about whether it was a good or bad performance from Mayweather, they somehow turned their conversation into a shouting match about cheeseburgers, which proved to be hilarious.

