Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s super fight in Las Vegas managed to be more entertaining and compelling than most anyone could have imagined, as Mayweather eventually finished McGregor off with a flurry in the 10th round causing a referee stoppage and a TKO.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and boxing analyst Teddy Atlas were among those that didn’t expect a competitive fight, and afterwards, they argued — as they do — about what kind of fight it was. In their argument about whether it was a good or bad performance from Mayweather, they somehow turned their conversation into a shouting match about cheeseburgers, which proved to be hilarious.
