Matt Mitrione Knocks Out Fedor After A Wild Double Knockdown And Scramble At Bellator 180

06.24.17 16 mins ago

There’s no entrance in mixed martial arts history that will induce butterflies and goosebumps more than the GOAT, Fedor Emelianenko. Even at 40 years old, Fedor still inspires awe amongst all MMA fans, and even his opponent, Matt Mitrione, who knew he was fighting a man who could end the fight in violent fashion at any time. But Fedor’s return from retirement hasn’t been pretty. He basically lost against the much smaller Fabio Maldonado and had to be bailed out by the sketchy Russian athletic commission. Now he was facing Mitrione, a guy who embodies kill or be killed.

In the end, Fedor was killed.

