Will American's Ever Embrace Soccer?

Floyd Mayweather Is Under Fire For Using A Homophobic Slur To Insult Conor McGregor

#Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather
07.15.17 1 hour ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

The Mayweather/McGregor World Tour has been a showcase of fight hype that eclipses most that we’ve seen in recent years. It’s a spectacle, but it also isn’t without a fair share of controversy. Conor McGregor courted plenty of criticism when he referred to Floyd Mayweather as “boy” during the opening stops on the fight tour and allegedly referring to the fighter as “monkey” while hyping the crowd off the mic. Even Mayweather said the comments “crossing the line,” but soon dropped some comments of his own that would arguably be just as ugly.

The final tour stop in London featured Mayweather calling McGregor a “f*ggot” in an apparent attempt to even the scales with McGregor’s racially charged language. According to TMZ, a representative for the Mayweather camp attempted to explain this with a statement, but not everybody was a fan:

“The reason Floyd called Conor the F word is because Conor called Floyd a monkey. Floyd has nothing against gays or lesbians at all … Floyd has them on his staff. Floyd has nothing but the utmost respect for gays and lesbians.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd Mayweatherhomophobialgbt rights

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 20 hours ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP