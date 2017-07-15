The Mayweather/McGregor World Tour has been a showcase of fight hype that eclipses most that we’ve seen in recent years. It’s a spectacle, but it also isn’t without a fair share of controversy. Conor McGregor courted plenty of criticism when he referred to Floyd Mayweather as “boy” during the opening stops on the fight tour and allegedly referring to the fighter as “monkey” while hyping the crowd off the mic. Even Mayweather said the comments “crossing the line,” but soon dropped some comments of his own that would arguably be just as ugly.
The final tour stop in London featured Mayweather calling McGregor a “f*ggot” in an apparent attempt to even the scales with McGregor’s racially charged language. According to TMZ, a representative for the Mayweather camp attempted to explain this with a statement, but not everybody was a fan:
“The reason Floyd called Conor the F word is because Conor called Floyd a monkey. Floyd has nothing against gays or lesbians at all … Floyd has them on his staff. Floyd has nothing but the utmost respect for gays and lesbians.”
PUBLICITY
And here you are, reporting on everything they say, which won’t lead to the fight’s cancellation but rather increase its visibility and buy rate. In other words, they accomplished exactly what they set out to do, so let go of your pearls.
I was sinking down the Internet rabbit hole last night and wound up reliving some of the news coverage from 9/11. Remember 9/11? Sixteen years later, two rich jerks saying mean things to each other that might huwt someone’s feewings is cause for uproar. Not sure if that’s a good thing or bad, but I’ll try to stay optimistic. Nice we can come so far where using the new “F word” is of primary concern, isn’t it?
Were people under some impression that Floyd and Conor are good people? We just want to see them hit each other, it really shouldn’t matter what they say.