Getty Image

The Mayweather/McGregor World Tour has been a showcase of fight hype that eclipses most that we’ve seen in recent years. It’s a spectacle, but it also isn’t without a fair share of controversy. Conor McGregor courted plenty of criticism when he referred to Floyd Mayweather as “boy” during the opening stops on the fight tour and allegedly referring to the fighter as “monkey” while hyping the crowd off the mic. Even Mayweather said the comments “crossing the line,” but soon dropped some comments of his own that would arguably be just as ugly.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The final tour stop in London featured Mayweather calling McGregor a “f*ggot” in an apparent attempt to even the scales with McGregor’s racially charged language. According to TMZ, a representative for the Mayweather camp attempted to explain this with a statement, but not everybody was a fan: