Jadeveon Clowney Dressed As An Inmate For The Texans Halloween Party

The Houston Texans made a strong statement to owner Bob McNair on Sunday when the vast majority of the team took a knee during the national anthem in protest of McNair’s recent comments about the protests.

McNair had said the NFL can’t let the “inmates run the prison” with regards to players protesting and generally expressing their views on social issues. Those comments unsurprisingly sparked plenty of controversy and criticism from many, including Texans players, who voiced their disapproval with McNair’s choice of metaphor and considered a walkout.

On Monday night, the team held its Halloween party and, as a video obtained by TMZ showed, Texans star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney chose to go dressed as an inmate, which seemingly would be a message sent to McNair that his comments won’t be forgotten anytime soon.