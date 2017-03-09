The Worst NFL Contracts Ever

Jay Cutler's Top Destinations After He Was Released By The Bears

03.09.17

The Jay Cutler era for the Chicago Bears has come to an end after eight seasons and one playoff appearance. On Thursday, the Bears reportedly granted release to their long-time starting quarterback as they prepare to sign Mike Glennon, of Buccaneers fame (that might not be the right word), to a three-year deal.

Cutler, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury, is now one of the top veteran quarterbacks available on the free agent market (along with maybe Tony Romo, if the Cowboys can’t trade him). There are plenty of teams in need of quarterback upgrades this offseason, and the soon to be 34-year-old might entice teams, so long as he proves that his arm strength is back.

