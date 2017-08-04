Paulie Malignaggi Quit The McGregor Camp After Photos Surfaced Of Conor Beating Him Up

08.04.17

The relationship between Conor McGregor and his sparring partner / former junior welterweight champ Paulie Malignaggi just completely cratered after photos from a training session seemed to show Conor McGregor boxing Malignaggi up badly.

The two have been on questionable footing since Paulie made some negative comments about McGregor’s chances against Mayweather during the Showtime broadcasts of the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour. That was followed up by an intense sparring session between the two that ‘got out of control.‘ Now there’s this photo issue, which has resulted in Malignaggi quitting as McGregor’s sparring partner.

