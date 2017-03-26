Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Even with his meltdowns, issues staying on weight and constant bickering with the management, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is a legend of MMA. We all fell in love with him and his howling antics in PRIDE, then he peaked as a UFC champion after knocking out legends like Chuck Liddell and Wanderlei Silva. After nearly 50 fights, no one can take the body of work Rampage has crafted over his 18-year MMA career.

But, Rampage regrets it. He hopped on Sportscenter ahead of his rematch with King Mo at Bellator 175, and quickly got real:

“My biggest regret? I would honestly have to say that my biggest regret is even starting this sport… I think I would’ve lived a different life if I had stayed home at Memphis and worked at the family business and I’d be closer to my family and growing old with them instead of living out in California. My little sister’s all grown. I left home when she was like, eight. My biggest dream was being a fighter, but now I wish I just stayed home with my family. I gained a lot of fans and I made a lot of money but I lost my family.”

Rampage is a guy who seems like he’s enjoyed the taste of the Hollywood lifestyle he’s earned. He starred in the A-Team remake and is now a pretty damn successful Twitch personality. He has wealth and plenty of options when he finally decides to step away from fighting, but he brings up an important point that most people following their dream may not see in the eye of the storm — family is everything.