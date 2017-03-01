Getty Image

We haven’t heard from Ronda Rousey in a while, but maybe that’s because she’s in prison. No, not real prison. Television prison, where she’s playing tough prison inmate Devon Penberthy on NBC’s hit show Blindspot. Yesterday, actor Luke Mitchell who plays Roman on Blindspot, posted a photo of the tableread for Ronda’s guest appearance episode.

Look who I sat next to at the table read 👀… So nice to meet you @RondaRousey! This is gonna be FUN! 💥🙊🤓 #Blindspot pic.twitter.com/GRaqBmU35T — Luke Mitchell (@LukeMitchell__) February 27, 2017

And now there’s a whole bunch of paparazzi shots from Ronda’s appearance on the show, featuring her decked out in orange prison wear and splattered in blood.

Ronda Rousey Pumped Up In Prison Garb … On 'Blindspot' Set (Photos) https://t.co/BdIhRPqG9H — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 28, 2017