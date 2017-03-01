We haven’t heard from Ronda Rousey in a while, but maybe that’s because she’s in prison. No, not real prison. Television prison, where she’s playing tough prison inmate Devon Penberthy on NBC’s hit show Blindspot. Yesterday, actor Luke Mitchell who plays Roman on Blindspot, posted a photo of the tableread for Ronda’s guest appearance episode.
And now there’s a whole bunch of paparazzi shots from Ronda’s appearance on the show, featuring her decked out in orange prison wear and splattered in blood.
