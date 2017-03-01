Ronda Rousey's Best On-Screen Moments

Check Out Ronda Rousey Rocking Prison Clothes For Her First Post-UFC Acting Gig

ryan-harkness
Contributing Writer
02.28.17

Getty Image

We haven’t heard from Ronda Rousey in a while, but maybe that’s because she’s in prison. No, not real prison. Television prison, where she’s playing tough prison inmate Devon Penberthy on NBC’s hit show Blindspot. Yesterday, actor Luke Mitchell who plays Roman on Blindspot, posted a photo of the tableread for Ronda’s guest appearance episode.

And now there’s a whole bunch of paparazzi shots from Ronda’s appearance on the show, featuring her decked out in orange prison wear and splattered in blood.

