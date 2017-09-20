Sammy Watkins Joins Kyrie Irving As The Latest Athlete Who Believes The Earth Is Flat

09.20.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Skepticism in this world is healthy. You shouldn’t trust everything you hear. But sometimes it’s best to simply believe in science and move on to more important things.

The Earth, for example, is round. This was something we put to bed a few centuries ago. But if you can even remember back that far in this nightmarish timeline we call life, Kyrie Irving made a bit of a splash at the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans when he stated his belief that the Earth, the planet on which we reside, is actually flat.

Things have changed since then. Irving’s then-teammate LeBron James slyly supported him in his statement, but Irving is a Boston Celtic now. His new Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown appears ready to challenge him about his beliefs. But Irving is not the only professional athlete who believes NASA is lying to the good people of Earth.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins also thinks the Earth is flat. That’s according to reporter Lindsey Thiry, who talked to Watkins about science and stuff on Tuesday.

Around The Web

TAGSflat earthKYRIE IRVINGLOS ANGELES RAMSSammy Watkins

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 day ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP