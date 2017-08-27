Fox

Outside of an angel in Farah slacks, Saturday’s previously unthinkable Floyd Mayweather Jr vs. Conor McGregor megafight had folks convinced they’d seen the bout before. In fact, a sizeable chunk of The Internet™ already saw this go down in Springfield between Homer Simpson and Drederick Tatum.

As expected, Twitter provided some all-star commentary during the spectacle and compassions to The Simpsons rained down on the fight like so many tossed pretzels. Naturally, Conor was Homer in this scenario and Floyd was in the role of dominant Drederick. It seems like the Simpsons-loving Twitter hive mind had one thing on its brain. The Simpsons predicted this. It was the go-to joke of the night.

The simpsons predicted this You know.#MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/W2yKydERCB — Pepe De La Torre (@pepe_delatorre) August 27, 2017

The Simpsons also predicted Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/D3PR2QNukN — John Swift (@john_swift2) August 27, 2017