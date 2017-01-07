The Steelers Invited A Special Guest Into Their Locker Room To ‘Juju On That Beat’

01.07.17 1 hour ago

There was a time where Terio (aka Lil TerRio) was maybe the biggest Vine star on earth. Our dude captivated everyone with his dance moves while one of his relatives provided play-by-play, making the phrase “ooh kill ’em” something that everyone said whenever the opportunity came about.

He’s been out of the spotlight for a while, but Terio is back, and to the surprise of no one, he’s still dancing. Terio made a cameo in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room one day before their AFC Wild Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Someone put “Juju On That Beat” on the speakers and got out of his way, because when Terio gets the chance to get down, he’s going to take it.

Compared to some of the other versions of this dance we’ve seen in the sports world – namely from Joel Embiid and Leonard Fournette – this is far more subdued. It’s still great, though, because it’s always a good time when Terio shows off his moves. Because he was an internet superstar for a minute, a bunch of people on Twitter got excited that the Steelers gave Terio a platform.

