Tony Romo Doesn’t Seem Very Happy With The Cowboys

If you spent most of March wandering the mountains in an attempt to avoid the world, upon returning today, you’d probably just assume Tony Romo had a new team by now. The Texans. The Broncos. Somebody.
Despite being permanently displaced by rookie Dak Prescott last season, the Dallas Cowboys have yet to release Romo so he could sign elsewhere. If you’re frustrated that this has dragged on for this long, you’re not the only one.
This poor guy. He did literally nothing to rock the boat as Prescott became the guy and his reward for years of service to Jerry Jones is this.
Are the Cowboys this desperate for a late-round pick? Do they not want him to go to the Texas’ other NFL team? Do they simply hate Romo for years of playoff disasters and this is now their revenge?
A source told the Star-Telegram that the Broncos have interest in Romo but not via a trade. The Broncos currently have Trevor Siemean and Paxton Lynch as their quarterbacks and GM John Elway isn’t giving away if he has interest in Romo.
“Nope. Same old thing. He’s still under contract with the Cowboys,” Elway said on Monday. “Like we’ve said, we really feel good about the two young ones that we have. The plan is to stay the course there and see what’s available in the draft. We’ll go from there.”
Perhaps this is just a game of chicken between the Cowboys and Texans, as the latter has Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden as 1-2 on their quarterback depth chart. Those rumors about Romo retiring and becoming a TV guy are sensible, but as long as the Texans have that duo under center, that’s a connection that has to happen. But the Texans aren’t tipping their hands, via NFL.com:
“Well first of all, Tony is under contract so he’s a Dallas Cowboy,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said. “We feel like, right now, we have two quarterbacks that’ll be there on April 17, the beginning of our offseason program. It’ll be Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden. We are really looking forward to working with those guys. Both those guys can throw the football.”
There’s a ringing endorsement. “Both those guys can throw the football.” Technically, yes. So can Scott Bakula. He’s not an NFL starting quarterback.
It’s very strange that Romo hasn’t been allowed to sign somewhere else and it’s understandable why he’s annoyed. When you see Mike Glennon getting three years and $45 million from the Chicago Bears, you’re going to be unhappy.
