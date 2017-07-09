Travis Browne Loses His Fourth Fight In A Row After A Wild Brawl Against Oleksiy Oliynyk

07.08.17 31 mins ago

Despite Travis Browne losing six out of his last eight fights, he’s still one of the most dangerous men in the heavyweight division. At least in the first three to five minutes. At UFC 213, he had the 40-year-old, 60-plus fight veteran Oleksiy Oliynyk reeling, but Oliynyk was able to grind down Browne into what very well could be a place where he needs to think about retirement.

Let’s take a look at the highlights. Browne came out strong, knocking down the brilliant Russian grappler, but then Oliynyk was able to close the distance, tie up Browne and work the body which slowed down Ronda Rousey’s fiancé to a near crawl.

TAGSMMARONDA ROUSEYTRAVIS BROWNEUFCufc 213

