All Of The Best Highlights From UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee

A relatively-stacked UFC Fight Night card in Oklahoma City was marred by a main event that was mistakenly finished early thanks to Mario Yamasaki’s poor call. Kevin Lee had a rear naked choke locked in, but Chiesa didn’t tap. Still, Yamasaki finished it anyways, but at least the rematch is on.

In other news, Felice Herrig continues to improve, Dominick Reyes is the most exciting fighter to join the UFC in a long while, and Johny Hendricks and BJ Penn should probably consider retirement. Well, Penn definitely should. Hendricks just got beat by a much bigger man.

Main Card

Kevin Lee def. Michael Chiesa via phantom submission (round 1)

Tim Boetsch def. Johny Hendricks via TKO (round 2)

Hendricks, despite coming in overweight, looked outsized and out-powered against Tim Boetsch. Here’s the replay.

Felice Herrig def. Justine Kish via unanimous decision

Dominick Reyes def. Joachim Christensen via TKO (round 1)

Tim Means def. Alex Garcia via unanimous decision

Dennis Siver def. B.J. Penn via majority decision.

BJ Penn needs to retire. Now. Read the whole sad recap here.

Fox Sports 2 Prelims