Getty Image

It’s a match made in MMA heaven — former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler andDonald Cerrone are finally going to meet in the Octagon at UFC 213 this July. Seemingly during the UFC’s international fight week. This is a meeting of two old-school bangers in the bodies of prime athletes. These are two dudes who love fighting to a scary degree — Lawler vs. Cerrone is why we watch MMA.

Now we have to wait until July to get it. Damn.