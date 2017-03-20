Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Former Bellator and UFC fighter Jon Koppenhaver, who legally changed his name to “War Machine” in 2008, has been found guilty of 29 counts by a Las Vegas jury stemming from his kidnapping and sexual assault of former girlfriend Christy Mack.

The brutal and disgusting beating of Mack (which has been met by laughs from Koppenhaver) was set off after the MMA fighter found her in bed with another man, Mack’s friend Corey Thomas. Despite not being a couple at the time, Koppenhaver viciously attacked

It was reported that Koppenhaver was found guilty on: “burglary with use of a deadly weapon, sexually motivated coercion, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.” The jury was hung on attempted murder charges, which led to War Machine being found guilty of 29 of 34 counts.

Koppenhaver became increasingly unhinged as his career in fighting went on, spending a year in jail in 2011 for a 2009 assault. After he was released, he put together a patchwork series of fights but was instantly released by Bellator when he was arrested for beating Mack.

According to Wikipedia, he is going out on two losses, and hopefully, he never makes a comeback. His sentencing comes on June 5th.