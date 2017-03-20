Former MMA Fighter Jon Koppenhaver Has Been Found Guilty Of Kidnapping And Assaulting Christy Mack

#MMA #UFC
03.20.17 48 mins ago
Subscribe to UPROXX

Former Bellator and UFC fighter Jon Koppenhaver, who legally changed his name to “War Machine” in 2008, has been found guilty of 29 counts by a Las Vegas jury stemming from his kidnapping and sexual assault of former girlfriend Christy Mack.

The brutal and disgusting beating of Mack (which has been met by laughs from Koppenhaver) was set off after the MMA fighter found her in bed with another man, Mack’s friend Corey Thomas. Despite not being a couple at the time, Koppenhaver viciously attacked

It was reported that Koppenhaver was found guilty on: “burglary with use of a deadly weapon, sexually motivated coercion, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.” The jury was hung on attempted murder charges, which led to War Machine being found guilty of 29 of 34 counts.

Koppenhaver became increasingly unhinged as his career in fighting went on, spending a year in jail in 2011 for a 2009 assault. After he was released, he put together a patchwork series of fights but was instantly released by Bellator when he was arrested for beating Mack.

According to Wikipedia, he is going out on two losses, and hopefully, he never makes a comeback. His sentencing comes on June 5th.

Wikipedia

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSBELLATORCHRISTY MACKMMAUFCWAR MACHINE
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP