Dear Fox, Please Have Vin Scully Call Game 7 Of The World Series

Who else is ready for Game 7 of the World Series? This has been an incredible series between the Dodgers and the Astros, and as Joe Buck astutely pointed out at the end of Los Angeles’ Game 6 victory, this series has been too good to not need seven games to decide a champion.

But here’s the deal. Buck — who gets a lot of crap, admittedly some of it undeserved — is in the booth with John Smoltz for Fox. They’ve been fine! They have been a perfectly fine duo that has done a nice job balancing insight with the drama that has been so prominent during this series.

There is also zero circumstance under which the two should call Game 7. This is not an indictment on them or anything, it’s just that there’s a ten hundred thousand million billion percent chance that Vin Scully will be in attendance, and it would be a shame if he did not get the opportunity to call the game.