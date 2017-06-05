Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Former UFC fighter Jon Koppenhaver, better known to some by the moniker War Machine, has finally been sentenced over crimes relating to a brutal assault on his ex-girlfriend and porn star Christy Mack. Koppenhaver was found guilty on 29 felony charges back in March including sexual assault, battery and kidnapping.

After all was said and done, Judge Cadish sentenced Koppenhaver to a total of 36 years in jail, after which time he will be eligible for parole. While Koppenhaver turned down two plea deals that led to the lengthy sentence he received, it could have been much worse for the notoriously violent MMA fighter. Two charges for attempted murder, which had the harshest penalties, led to a hung jury.

Barring a succesful appeal, Koppenhaver will be 71 years old by the time he has a chance of parole.

War Machine broke into Mack’s house on the night of August 8th, 2014 and discovered his ex-girlfriend with another man, Corey Thomas, with her. He proceeded to assault Thomas badly before allowing him to leave, and then turned his attention to Mack. Christy suffered broken teeth, a ruptured liver, and broken ribs in the brutal attack before escaping when Koppenhaver left her alone to get a knife. Koppenhaver fled the scene but was apprehended several days later. He later tried to commit suicide in jail.