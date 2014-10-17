War Machine Tried To Kill Himself In His Prison Cell, And The Story Keeps Getting Sadder

Even when the horrific police report full of torture, attempted rape and murder threats emerged, we tried to stay as light as we could about the War Machine domestic violence case. If we didn’t, we’d probably curl up into a depressed ball on the floor.

There’s been some good news. He surrendered without incident, and Christy Mack has been recovering nicely with the help of her friends and co-workers. There’s also been plenty of dumb stuff, like Dog The Bounty Hunter throwing in on the manhunt and accomplishing nothing or War Machine’s awful, finger-pointing poetry.

Every time we try to write it off, though, another sad thing happens. The latest is a report from TMZ saying that War Machine tried to hang himself in his Las Vegas jail cell this week, and only failed thanks to the intervention of a corrections officer.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … Tuesday night around 9:30 an officer was walking by War Machine’s cell in Clark County Jail. The officer saw him sitting on the ground with his feet up on the bunk bed. When the officer called to him he was unresponsive. The officer went into the cell and found the ex-MMA fighter had a piece of linen around his neck which was tied to the leg of the bed — and his face was purple. The officer cut the linen, removed it … and we’re told War Machine’s breathing became less strained and he attempted to speak. He’s currently in a medical isolation cell on suicide watch. We’re told officers found what appeared to be a suicide note in the cell.

It’s easy (and understandable) to wish the worst for a person who has committed so many unforgivable acts of sexual assault and violence, but mental illness and suicide are no joke. We hope the story gets the most positive ending it can, and that War Machine gets the help he needs — and then the justice he deserves — without another tragedy.