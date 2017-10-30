‘Stranger Things’ Socks Are The Halloween Gift-To-Self You Deserve

10.30.17 28 mins ago

NETFLIX

Candy is dandy but “Stranger Things” socks rock…s.

Halloween is a favorite holiday for millions — the joy of dressing up, the parties, trick-or-treating, giving out candy to cute little kiddos with makeshift costumes — it’s just a feel-good day all around, without the pressure of having to keep an eye on that cousin who steals or talking to your slightly racist uncle Joe.

This year, just in time for the holiday, Stance clothing brand is paying homage to Netflix Original Series Stranger Things with a sock line featuring the show’s logo:

Stance


Eleven:

Stance


And even poor, lonely Barb:

Stance

