The 10 Best Crime Shows On Netflix Right Now

01.06.17 7 hours ago 4 Comments
best crime shows on netflix right now

Sundance

Last Updated: January 6th

Cops and robbers have been some of the most durable subjects for TV since the inception of broadcast television: Jack Webb’s Dragnet was the original docudrama. And Netflix is no exception, with great shows like Orange Is The New Black, Narcos, and Peaky Blinders tackling everything from the emotional connections between gang members to the struggles of surviving prison. But, when you’re done with those, there are thousands of hours of mysteries, questionable crimes, and dangerous criminals on Netflix, but we’ve narrowed it down to the ten best series to binge on.

Related: The 9 Best Crime Movies On Netflix Right Now

Rake

Subscribe to UPROXX

Australian TV doesn’t get its due in America, but Rake, which you might remember for its short-lived American remake starring Greg Kinnear, will go a long way towards changing that. Cleaver Greene (Richard Roxburgh) is a self-destructive lawyer with absolutely no standards who will represent you if the check clears. It doesn’t matter if you’ve committed bestiality, triggered a race riot, eaten somebody or want him to throw a case so your daughter will get off scot-free due to incompetent counsel, he’ll do it. We’ll note these are all real plotlines from the show: After the first season, it gets even more hilariously awful and amoral from there, as the show becomes a satire of how the law is abused, twisted, and otherwise distorted to fit the ends of those in control.

TAGSNETFLIXwhat to watch

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 1 week ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP