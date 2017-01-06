The 10 Best Crime Shows On Netflix Right Now

Sundance

Last Updated: January 6th

Cops and robbers have been some of the most durable subjects for TV since the inception of broadcast television: Jack Webb’s Dragnet was the original docudrama. And Netflix is no exception, with great shows like Orange Is The New Black, Narcos, and Peaky Blinders tackling everything from the emotional connections between gang members to the struggles of surviving prison. But, when you’re done with those, there are thousands of hours of mysteries, questionable crimes, and dangerous criminals on Netflix, but we’ve narrowed it down to the ten best series to binge on.

Rake

Australian TV doesn’t get its due in America, but Rake, which you might remember for its short-lived American remake starring Greg Kinnear, will go a long way towards changing that. Cleaver Greene (Richard Roxburgh) is a self-destructive lawyer with absolutely no standards who will represent you if the check clears. It doesn’t matter if you’ve committed bestiality, triggered a race riot, eaten somebody or want him to throw a case so your daughter will get off scot-free due to incompetent counsel, he’ll do it. We’ll note these are all real plotlines from the show: After the first season, it gets even more hilariously awful and amoral from there, as the show becomes a satire of how the law is abused, twisted, and otherwise distorted to fit the ends of those in control.