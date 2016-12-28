The 15 Best Stand-Up Specials On Netflix Right Now

Last Updated: December 28th
The past few years have seen a rigorous expansion of comedy programming on streaming services of all shapes and sizes, but standup comedy is definitely getting its due after years of neglect. Hence why there are 165 titles in Netflix’s stand-up category (as of this writing). And while that seems like a lot, this total is constantly climbing with new licensing deals and private offerings being added on a regular basis. Even for budding comedy fans, there’s a lot of must see comedy specials to choose from.
To get acquainted with the burgeoning mix that Netflix includes with its streaming subscription, check out the 15 best stand-up specials on Netflix currently available for streaming. These titles aren’t listed in any particular order according to funniest stand-up, quality, duration, content or age. Rather, they’re meant to provide you with an adequate, inclusive representation of the good comedy specials listed among the other 148 titles mentioned under “Stand-up Comedy.” But yeah, they’re all really good and deserve enough of your time.
Myq Kaplan has a special on Netflix that is at least as funny as any listed here.
And the bit in John Mulaney’s other one, New in Town, about going to the doctor for xanax and getting a prostate exam instead is one of the funniest standup bits I have ever heard.
I wouldn’t say he was left off the list, but ‘I’m Brent Morin’ is really funny, too. I’m biased, because I loved Undateable, but I think he deserves some attention.
You are missing Steve Byrne Champion.
You’re missing Tom Segura and Doug Stanhope’s Beer Hall Putsch.
Yo … if this was updated on June 22 – why is Ali Wong or Bo Burnham not on here? Also, TOM SEGURA.
I watched Jesselnik’s special, as well as Jen Kirkman’s this past weekend. Both made me laugh for completely different reasons…
Stanhope, man! Fuck Aziz Ansari.
Really? No love for Tom Segura? In my opinion, both of his specials (which are Netflix exclusives) are some of the best comedy hours around, let alone just on Netflix. Louis C.K. obviously makes it onto any list and John Mulaney is one of my new favorites, but Tom Segura can make me laugh way more than Mulaney and can go toe to toe with Louis anyday. And if Kyle Kinane ever releases a special on Netflix, half of these guys would never stack up.
This man gets it. How the hell is Segura not on the list?
No Bill Burr and recommends ethnic Dane Cook in Aziz Ansari.
Fail like is fail.
Murphy, CK, Burr, Jeffries & Stanhope > The rest of that list combined.
i love stand up specials, but 95% of the ones on Netflix, (not the classic Louis CK or Eddie Murphy ones) are just terrible
Sleepwalk With Me is better than My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend. Also, Brian Regan deserves a shoutout.
which Regan special is on netflix?
also, Doug Stanhope’s Beerhall Putsch is great.
Once upon a time Netflix had the vast majority of George Carlin’s HBO specials available for streaming, if anyone knows who to write / call / blow to make that happen again please let me know.
Carlin is god. I bet he’s down there now. Screaming up at us. And i think hes in pain
Carlin was a hack and he’s edgy to 13 year olds. You know why they call it the american dream?, religion is bullshit. Wow George you really know how to stick it to the man.
George Carlin was a comic genius. He was an original and an innovator of the modern stand up genre. It may not sound edgy now because he has been copied by so many comedians for the last 30 years, and since he has been dead for 8 years there is no new material. Carlin is in the top 5 greatest list of every comic on the planet.
Calling George Carlin a hack is like calling Stephen Hawking a dunce.
I would add Donald Glover’s Weirdo special as well. It’s full of great material that holds up on a rewatch.
Donald Glover could have been huge if he stuck with standup IMO; that’s where his true talent is. Good for him for pursuing his true passion though.
Dear Uproxx graphics department. It’s called feathering. Look in to it.
Future News: In February 2018, comedian Ralphie May finds this article and puts Uproxx on BLAST on his twitter.
Ralphie will still be alive in 2018???
Maron is a fantastic interviewer and his sitcom is decent enough to have on TV while you’re looking at your phone. But much like his WTF interview preambles, I find his standup insufferable.
I love almost everything Aziz Ansari does but I find almost all of his stand up unwatchable.
His stand-up is brutal. Can’t stand the guy….
eddie murphy’s specials are some of the best ever but bill burr is the fucking man, he might have surpassed ‘Louie on my list
Sharries Barries
Netflix just dropped like 4 Hannibal Buress specials the other day and not one gets a mention lol… Amazing.
@JoMose I only see the newest one, where are the other 3?
Thanks for this, Andrew. I love stand-up and the fact that you didn’t forget Bill Burr makes me happy.
Same- I scrolled until I saw Burr. My building rage immediately was turned into relief.
No I’m still pissed. All 4 specials should basically be on here. To hell with variety.
Ol’ Billy beer gut justcheckininonya!!