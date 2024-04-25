Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week. Get more streaming recommendations with our weekly What To Watch newsletter.

15. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Disney Plus) Taylor Swift’s record-breaking concert film is now available to watch whenever you want. But if you only have time for one song from every era, for some reason, make them: “Cruel Summer” (Lover), “Love Story” (Fearless), “Champagne Problems” (Evermore), “Look What You Made Me Do” (Reputation), “Enchanted” (Speak Now), “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)” (Red), “Illicit Affairs” (Folklore), “Style” (1989), and “Anti-Hero” (Midnights). Don’t blame me for the lack of songs from debut. That’s on Taylor. Watch it on Disney Plus 14. X-Men ’97 (Disney Plus) If you’re going to do unadulterated nostalgia, at least make it as fun (and occasionally devastating) as X-Men ‘97. The Disney Plus animated series is a continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series, which aired from 1992 to 1997, and follows the team of mutants as they do mutant-like things. Do we really need to explain what the X-Men show is about? It’s about the X-Men. Watch it on Disney Plus

13. Girls5eva (Netflix) Anyone who skips the opening credits for Girls5eva should be thrown in prison. Actually, anyone who doesn’t watch Girls5eva, a hilarious joke-a-second comedy about a reunited girl group played by Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Paula Pell, and Renée Elise Goldsberry (don’t forget guest star Richard Kind!), deserves a five-year sentence behind bars. It’s harsh but fair. Watch it on Netflix 12. Shogun (Hulu) Shogun really is that good (and stayed that good). A historical epic set in feudal Japan that follows an English pilot (Cosmo Jarvis) who washes ashore during a time of political strife, it takes the kind of storytelling swings you just wouldn’t expect. Its most fascinating characters speak almost exclusively in subtitles (hello Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawaii, and Moeka Hoshi), its action sneaks up on you, and its political intrigue is cutthroat. It’s Game of Thrones with samurais and it should be on everyone’s must-see list. Watch it on Hulu

11. Ripley (Netflix) Everybody remembers Matt Damon in The Talented Mr. Ripley, and Andrew Scott is fully shaking off his “Hot Priest” days to don Tom Ripley’s grifter duds, this time in a more visually-striking medium, from the looks of this trailer. This series is, of course, based upon Patricia Highsmith’s series of novels, and the title character takes a job in the 1960s that sets him on the deceit-filled path to murder. Whether this debut will lead to adapting more books in further seasons, we shall have to wait and see. Watch it on Netflix 10. Drive-Away Dolls (Peacock) Remember the time one of the Coen brothers and his wife made a super fun lesbian road trip comedy starring Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan, Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp, and Matt Damon? You probably don’t: Drive-Away Dolls made under $10 million at the box office. But now it’s on Peacock for your viewing pleasure. Watch it on Peacock

9. The Sympathizer (Max) The last time Park Chan-wook directed a limited series, it was The Little Drummer Girl. That turned out pretty good. Now, the Korean filmmaker is back with another excellent addition to his filmography. Based on author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer-winning novel of the same, The Sympathizer is described as “an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in Los Angeles, where he learns that his spying days aren’t over.” The cast is led by Hoa Xuande and Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr., who plays multiple characters. Watch it on Max 8. Under the Bridge (Hulu) The Hulu true crime series Under the Bridge is about a 14-year-old girl who goes missing after being invited to a party. Her body is later discovered after she was brutally beaten by her peers. The story is told from the perspective of a journalist writing about the incident and a local police officer, played by Riley Keough and Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone, as they explore the “hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.” Watch it on Hulu

7. Fallout (Prime Video) Fallout is an adaptation of Bethesda’s behemoth franchise, a story set within the retro-futuristic world that’s captivated console users for years and years. Yes, there are delightful little nods to in-game storylines – Pip-Boys and Nuka-Cola and Radaway, but they either serve a larger purpose or don’t linger for too long, ensuring that the show stands on its own two feet. Long-time gamers should have little to gripe about while those craving better genre fare amidst the streaming glut should come away satisfied. Whether you know its history or not, Fallout is a f*cking blast of a sci-fi show that defies expectations in the most unconventional of ways. Watch it on Prime Video 6. Knuckles (Paramount Plus) There’s no Keanu Reeves (yet), but Knuckles should delight the lil’ Sonic fans in your home. The Paramount Plus series has Idris Elba reprising his role as the red echidna from the movies, along with Adam Pally, Cary Elwes, Edi Patterson, and Stockard Channing. Over the course of six episodes, Knuckles goes on a “journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train [Pally’s character] Wade as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.” Is it too much to hope for a Big the Cat cameo? Watch it on Paramount

5. Conan O’Brien Must Go (Max) Now that everyone remembers how Conan O’Brien is a comedic genius, we owe it to him to watch his new show. Conan O’Brien Must Go is a travel series on Max where he “experiences local cultures and connects with fans he previously met on his podcast.” It’s very silly and very fun — in other words, it’s very Conan. Hopefully he stays away from con men selling monorails, though. Watch it on Max 4. Baby Reindeer (Netflix) The less you learn about Baby Reindeer, the better. Just know that it’s one of the most talked-about shows of the year so far, and it’s getting favorably compared to I May Destroy You and Fleabag. Don’t waste your time speculating, as requested by creator and star Richard Gadd. Just watch it. Watch it on Netflix

3. Dead Boy Detectives (Netflix) The latest Neil Gaiman project to be turned into a show is Dead Boy Detectives. It’s a lot of fun. Creepy, but fun. The series follows two sleuths, Edwin Payne (played by George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), who track down the world’s most elusive ghosts and demons. Did I mention that Edwin and Charles are also ghosts? That’s important to know, as is this: co-creator Steve Yockey compared Dead Boy Detectives to “The Hardy Boys on acid.” OK! Watch it on Netflix 2. The Big Door Prize (Apple TV Plus) Apple TV’s breakout hit The Big Door Prize returns for a second season, which follows “the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious ‘next stage.’ As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked,” according to the official plot synopsis. Chris O’Dowd is back, as is Josh Segarra, in case you’re missing Lance from The Other Two. I know I am. Watch it on Apple TV+