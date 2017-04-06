Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(NSFW audio)

Comedian and actor Bill Burr (Breaking Bad, F Is For Family, Chappelle’s Show) has a new stand-up special on Netflix, Walk Your Way Out, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still stumbling onto gems from his 2014 Netflix special, I’m Sorry You Feel That Way. One such bit is “Helicopter Jump”, now given the animation treatment by Mark Reano.

It isn’t the first time a fan has taken audio from Burr’s stand-up specials or podcasts and set it to video (See: his calling of an NBA game and his narration for Keeping Up With The Kardashians), but using animation instead of stock footage is a nice added touch.

The bit itself is a little morbid — the story of terminally-ill Gregory McFadden‘s suicide via helicopter — but Bill’s take on the events is both funny and honest, the same brutal honesty he employs when discussing Colin Kaepernick, the election, or Black Friday (or just making a pie crust). “So I read further into the story. Turns out the guy who jumped out, he was 61 years old, terminally ill, he was in pain every day; they couldn’t figure out what was wrong with him, and he had had enough. At that point, that guy immediately became a hero in my world,” Bill says, later adding, “Guy went out like a man. ‘Take me up in a chopper. I’m looking at the land I love, and then I’m jumping out like a superhero.’ ”

That’s not the whole story, but you’ll have to watch the video for the rest.

