01.17.17 2 Comments
GETTY IMAGES/E!

The day after Hillary Clinton lost the presidency to Donald Trump, Chelsea Handler, like millions of Americans (65 million, to be precise), broke down in tears. The Chelsea host was no fan of Trump’s, going so far as to call him a “BUTT HOLE” in a nearly-nude photo, and not much has changed in the months since the election. Handler told Variety that if given the opportunity, she wouldn’t interview Trump on her talk show. “I don’t ever want to see him,” she said. “I don’t ever want to interact with him, which won’t be a problem.”

The ever-outspoken Handler, who called Angelina Jolie a “f*cking lunatic” after her split from Brad Pitt, is “100 percent” certain that the mainstream media treated Clinton unfairly, and Trump shouldn’t have been covered so much. “They were treating him as an entertainer first. It was a reality show. We’ve turned into a reality show,” she said. “I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians. The way these people have blown up and don’t go away — it’s surreal. Everyone is for sale.”

The Kardashians — and by proxy, Handler’s belief in the commodification of the media — are to blame for many things, but you can’t fault them for “depressed voters.” Especially when the condemnation is coming from the person who invited Khloe Kardashian on her show to discuss… Donald Trump.

(Via Variety)

