CBS

Contrary to what a certain Twitter account may suggest, Saturday Night Live is enjoying stellar ratings and renewed cultural relevance as they merrily lampoon President Donald Trump and his current regime. Alec Baldwin’s Trump and Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer have clearly left an impression on the White House and volunteers like Rosie O’Donnell are springing up offering to join the fun. It seems Emmy-certified actress Christine Baranski could also see herself making Trump’s Saturday nights more miserable.

At Wednesday’s premiere of Baranski’s new Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight, Vanity Fair asked if she’d be interested in popping by SNL and mining yuks out of Trump’s inner circle. In Baranski’s view, Betsy DeVos is the go-to match.

“It would seem somewhat logical—we have that strong jawline, don’t we?” she offered.

Baranski noted that while she doesn’t share much in common philosophically with the newly confirmed education secretary, it won’t be an obstacle.

“I can play people with whom I drastically disagree,” she explained with a laugh. “The [SNL] sketches have been unbelievable all through the election, and the post-election. So yeah, we could have a revolving door of people playing the cabinet members and all.”

A steady stream of famous faces popping by SNL only for the political commentary side of things? We wouldn’t be opposed to that. Growing viewership totals seem to suggest the public isn’t opposed to part-time cast members either.

(Via Vanity Fair)