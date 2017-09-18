Writing Emmys Offer A Much Richer Portrait Of TV Comedy Than The Big Prize

#Emmys #Emmys 2017 #Modern Family #30 Rock #Veep
09.18.17 24 mins ago

Fox / Netflix

For the last three years, the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series has gone to Veep. Before that, Modern Family went on a (record-tying) five-year run of dominance. And before that, 30 Rock won three years in a row. The last time the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy went to a non-repeat winner was in 2006, for season two of The Office. To put that into perspective: other nominees that year include Two and a Half Men, The Sopranos, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus… for The New Adventures of Old Christine. In the immortal words of Staind (who were still popular in 2006), it’s been awhile since anything other than Veep, Modern Family, or 30 Rock won.

This is not a complaint, at least not entirely. Veep turns curse words into poetry (also, Splett); 30 Rock is one of the funniest shows ever; and Modern Family, well, Modern Family was pretty good in season one. But their supremacy over Outstanding Comedy Series ironically robs the Emmys of drama. Veep was the odds on favorite, despite Atlanta‘s stellar debut season, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s rapid-fire punchlines, and Master of None‘s “Vengabus” episode.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Emmys#Emmys 2017#Modern Family#30 Rock#Veep
TAGS30 ROCKEMMYSemmys 2017MODERN FAMILYveep

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP