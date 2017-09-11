Larry David Rails Against A Constipated Carrie Brownstein In This ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 9 Trailer

#Larry David #HBO #Curb Your Enthusiasm #Trailers
News & Culture Writer
09.11.17

On October 1st, HBO will offend (or delight) its viewers’ sensibilities with “a five-year log-jam of indignities and violations of etiquette” when Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s ninth season premieres. However, the return of Larry David’s brainchild has yet to reach beyond teasing audiences with premiere date announcements and short previews devoid of any new footage… until now. On Sunday the temporarily Game of Thrones-less premium cable outlet debuted a brand new trailer for Curb, and judging by the many subjects Larry finds himself irritated by in it, fans worried about the new season’s quality should have nothing to worry about.

“You don’t come to work for two days because you were constipated?” he asks Sleater-Kinney member and Portlandia co-creator Carrie Brownstein, who is one of many guest stars this season. “Yeah. Luckily, it was only two days,” she explains while uncomfortably perched in front of Larry’s desk. Her boss’s response? “People do things constipated!” Throw in a quick cut to J.B. Smoove’s Leon Black explaining all the things he’s supposedly done while constipated — like watching pornography, running a “5k marathon,” and winning a hot dog-eating contest — and eureka! Larry David has undoubtedly returned to pissing off just about everyone around him.

Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s ninth season premieres Sunday, October 1st at 10pm ET/PT on HBO.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Larry David#HBO#Curb Your Enthusiasm#Trailers
TAGScurb your enthusiasmHBOLARRY DAVIDTRAILERS

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP