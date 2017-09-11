Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On October 1st, HBO will offend (or delight) its viewers’ sensibilities with “a five-year log-jam of indignities and violations of etiquette” when Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s ninth season premieres. However, the return of Larry David’s brainchild has yet to reach beyond teasing audiences with premiere date announcements and short previews devoid of any new footage… until now. On Sunday the temporarily Game of Thrones-less premium cable outlet debuted a brand new trailer for Curb, and judging by the many subjects Larry finds himself irritated by in it, fans worried about the new season’s quality should have nothing to worry about.

“You don’t come to work for two days because you were constipated?” he asks Sleater-Kinney member and Portlandia co-creator Carrie Brownstein, who is one of many guest stars this season. “Yeah. Luckily, it was only two days,” she explains while uncomfortably perched in front of Larry’s desk. Her boss’s response? “People do things constipated!” Throw in a quick cut to J.B. Smoove’s Leon Black explaining all the things he’s supposedly done while constipated — like watching pornography, running a “5k marathon,” and winning a hot dog-eating contest — and eureka! Larry David has undoubtedly returned to pissing off just about everyone around him.

Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s ninth season premieres Sunday, October 1st at 10pm ET/PT on HBO.