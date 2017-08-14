Fans Are Emotional After David Bowie’s ‘Fire Walk With Me’ Character Returned To ‘Twin Peaks’

#Twin Peaks
08.14.17 12 mins ago

With only four episodes to go until Twin Peaks season three is wrapped up, David Lynch is revisiting old characters that were supposed to have expanded roles in the latest chapter of his bizarre mystery. Before David Bowie’s death, the legendary musician/actor/human was set to reprise his role as FBI agent Phillip Jeffries, who was on the brink of madness in Fire Walk with Me.

Bowie’s untimely death threw a wrench in Lynch’s plans to have his teleporting FBI agent come back into Dale Cooper’s life, but Lynch, as the hard of hearing Gordon Cole, recounted a dream sequence he had with Monica Belluci to the severe Special Agent Albert Rosenfield (who is also sadly no longer with us), which in turn, inspires him to remember the Jeffries incident. Then we got a look back at Bowie’s scene in Fire Walk with Me.

Episode 14 was dedicated to Bowie, and fans took to social media in a heartfelt response to seeing Bowie on screen again, over a year and a half since losing him.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twin Peaks
TAGSDAVID BOWIEfire walk with meTWIN PEAKS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 4 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP