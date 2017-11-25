David Cassidy’s death at the age of 67 brought the classic TV and pop star’s life to a close earlier this month. It wasn’t even a year since the singer revealed he was diagnosed with dementia, but he was quickly admitted to the hospital with organ failure and his family informed that time was short. Losing a loved one is always difficult and Cassidy’s daughter, Katie, broke her silence about his passing and what she took from it with a Twitter post on Friday.
She opens her message by thanking all those who reached out and offered support over the past weeks before sharing David Cassidy’s poignant final words:
“My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time’. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”
