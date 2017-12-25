BBC

Peter Capaldi’s time as the twelfth Doctor on Doctor Who has come to an end, and now Jodie Whittaker has taken up the role in this season’s Christmas episode after a touching goodbye from the old before the new took up the reins of her Tardis.

In a clip shared by BBC, the final moments of Capaldi’s Doctor are bittersweet as he gives his replacement some advice before he regenerates and is gone forever. “I’ve got a few things to say to you, basic stuff first. Never be cruel, never be cowardly, and never eat pears. Remember: hate is always foolish and love is always wise. Always try to be nice, and never fail to be kind. Oh, and you mustn’t tell anyone your name. Noone would understand it anyway. Except, children. Children can hear it, sometimes if their hearts are in the right place and the stars are too. Children can hear your name.”

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

And like that, “aw, brilliant” cements her arrival in a long line of memorable first words from The Doctor.