Fox/Getty

Adam West’s passing will not impede his Family Guy counterpart from holding down his duties as Quahog’s mayor in a number of future episodes. Family Guy executive producer Steve Callaghan says the show is keeping West in the show to honor the legacy of the series veteran.

Callaghan, who also wrote the episode where the Batman actor first appeared, shared the animated comedy’s line of thinking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. West’s hilariously absurd city leader is going to appear in five new episodes using the lines the actor already recorded before his death at age 88.

“He’s such an integral part of the series that it never even occurred to us to take that out,” explained Callaghan. “I would almost feel like that was somehow not properly honoring him. I think the proper way to honor him is to keep the character in the show.”

It’s a pretty reasonable course of action. Showcase what we love about Adam West and cherish his unique Adam Westiness. Speaking of which, Callaghan shared an excellent story of what it was like working with West.

When we had our 100th episode [party], we invited him and all the cast. I believe he lived, at the time, in Idaho. And he wasn’t going to make it to the party. So, instead, he RSVP-ed by sending us a handwritten fax to our office. [Retrieves the RSVP fax.] It’s dated Oct. 25, 2007. It says, “To Sethmaster and gang, Congratulations on your 100th birthday. You just don’t look it. I’d like to be there, but I’m in the far mountains of Idaho trying to emulate Into the Wild. There in spirit, Mayor West.” It was just such a hilariously, but so specifically Adam West-y way to respond — to RSVP to the 100th episode party with a handwritten fax. It was full of jokes and good humor and congratulations. It just summed up who he was: sweet, warm, kind, supportive, and a little bit oddball-y in an endearing way…. It just makes me smile when I look at it.

Callaghan promises that West’s season 15 appearances will include “hover-boarding through town with a rat in his pocket.” That registers as classic Mayor Adam West to us.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)