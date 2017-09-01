‘Game Of Thrones’ Album Covers Cast Westeros Denizens As Music Icons

Daenerys Targaryen as Lana Del Ray’s Born To Die

Game of Thrones just broke the ratings wheel in its Season 7 finale, and strong feelings were had. Among those celebrating the season was digital artist Steven Lear, who has previously appeared in these pages for his funny mashups of iconic album covers and Star Wars. Lear applied the same album cover mashup style to Game of Thrones, saying on his Instagram, “This weekend to celebrate/commiserate the season finale I’ll be posting some Game of Thrones themed album covers.” Pink Floyd’s The Wall is conspicuously absent.

We’ve collected the full set (so far) here. Click the arrow on the right side of the picture to view the original album each photoshop is based on.

Tormund Giantsbane, Jon Snow, Sandor “The Hound” Clegane, and Jorah Mormont as The Ramones

This weekend to celebrate/commiserate the season finale I'll be posting some Game of Thrones themed album covers. Here's the first: #gameofthrones #theramones #ramones #vinyl A post shared by WhyTheLongPlayFace (@whythelongplayface) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:53pm PDT

House Stark’s wolf sigil as Pink Floyd’s Dark Side Of The Moon

Arya Stark as Phil Collins’ Face Value