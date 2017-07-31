Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

House Stark doesn’t have a good track record on Game of Thrones.

Ned was decapitated in season one, Catelyn and Robb were killed at the Red Wedding, Lyanna died giving birth to Jon Snow, Rickon refused to zig and/or zag at the Battle of the Bastards, and Benjen (and his cold hands) belong north of the Wall. But lately, everything’s coming up Stark: Jon and Sansa recently reunited in Winterfell (although now he’s feuding with Aunt Daenerys in Dragonstone), as did Bran and Sansa in last night’s episode.

But what about Arya?

After talking with traveling Lannister soldier Ed Sheeran, You Know Nothing, John Dough baker Hot Pie, and Nymeria, who had better things to do (like, I dunno, giant CGI dog stuff), A Girl has decided to travel north, back to Winterfell. Arya has a changed a lot since the last time she was home in season one, as has Sansa, and their reunion is one of the show’s most anticipated. They’ve both been through so much; the two sisters, who used to bicker over trivial things, should be able to bond over their shared misery. It also helps that Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are BFFs in real life.

It looks like we’re done waiting to see Arya in Winterfell, too. In the preview for next Sunday’s episode, “The Spoils of War,” the youngest Stark daughter can be seen just outside her former-home. Will she enter? Or will she turn around and spend the rest of her days sipping ale somewhere warm?

Hopefully the latter, but probably the former.

Bran & Sansa reuniting is cool. It's like mild Popeyes. But if Arya and Jon reunite, that's spicy Popeye's right there ya feel me — Larry Beyince (@DragonflyJonez) July 31, 2017